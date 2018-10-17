Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could feature 5G support, 10GB RAM; launch set for October 25

Xiaomi Mi Mix could come with 10GB RAM and 5G support (Image credit: Weibo)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could be the world’s first smartphone to support 5G speeds and 10GB RAM, according to an official teaser. The teaser reveals two red notebooks, one with 5G on the cover and other with 10G written on it. If true, these features make the upcoming Mi Mix 3 a powerful smartphone from the hardware point of view. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will be made official on October 25.

Recently, a new version of the Oppo Find X was leaked with 10GB RAM but it was later revealed that no such device was planned. That means, the Mi Mix 3 will indeed feature 10GB RAM, making it the first smartphone to do so.

The handset has been teased with 5G connectivity, the next-generation of mobile connectivity. While most companies have plans to launch 5G-capable smartphones, a majority of them will only hit the market in mid-2019. If Xiaomi launches the Mi Mix 3, it could be the world’s first smartphone to support 5G networks.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 appears to be a beast. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED bezel-less display, Qualcomm’s flagship processor, and in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Mi Mix 3 is also rumoured to come with up to 18W fast charging support, though the battery size is currently unknown. Also, various leaks point to the fact that the device might feature a retractable camera module, housed at the top of it. The flagship phone is likely to feature a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 16MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor. At the front, the device might sport a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with slide-out cameras to launch on October 25, company confirms

Through its previous certification, via Chinese body 3C, Mi Mix 3 has been spotted with model numbers M1810E5A, M1810E5E, M1810E5EC, and M1810E5T, hinting at the possibility of four storage options. Other reports suggest that Mi Mix 3 could be priced at 3399 Yuan (or approx Rs 36,195) for the 6GB RAM/64GB internal memory variant, and at 5266 Yuan (or approx Rs 56,077) for the 8GB RAM/256GB memory variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd