Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 specifications, price leaked; tipped to feature a 20MP selfie camera

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 continues to make headlines on the Internet with the latest report now suggesting that the upcoming Mi smartphone might launch on September 15. Besides the supposed launch date, pricing and specification details have also surfaced online.

A leaked poster on the website, CNMO.com revealed that the purported Mi Mix 3 could come for a price of RMB 3,899 (around Rs 39,000). The leaked poster shows off internal hardware as well. As per the image, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could feature Samsung’s 2K AMOLED display. The display is said to utilise COP packaging technology. The phone could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC. In terms of camera, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is said to equip a 20MP front-facing camera sensor. The report further claims that the phone might sport a pop-up camera similar to what we have seen on the Vivo Nex.

Previous reports have suggested that the Mi Mix 3 could come with wireless charging support and include an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected in four RAM/storage options – 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will run Android 8.1 Oreo OS with the company’s proprietary MIUI 10 skin on top, as per reports.

Notably, Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix 2S in March this year which was a reiterative upgrade of the Mi Mix 2. The phone featured a similar design to its predecessor. However, Xiaomi incorporated dual rear camera sensors, wireless charging, Snapdragon 845 SoC and ARCore support to the Mi Mix 2S.

