Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with slide-out cameras to launch on October 25, company confirms

Xiaomi will launch its Mi Mix 3 in China on October 25. (Image Source: Donovan Sung/Twitter)

It’s official! Xiaomi will launch its flagship Mi Mix 3 in China on October 25. Xiaomi’s head of product management, Donovan Sung has confirmed the release date on Twitter. The high-end smartphone will succeed the Mix 2, which was released last year.

Previously it was reported that the launch could happen on October 15. After this confirmation, one can be assured that the Mi Mix 3, being touted to feature a slider form factor, will launch towards the end of the month. The phone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, with a screen-to-body ratio nearing 100 per cent. One can also expect an in-display fingerprint sensor, following in the footsteps of Mi 8.

Mi Mix 3 is also rumoured to come with up to 18W fast charging support, though the battery size remains unknown. Also, various leaks indicate that the upcoming flagship phone could feature a retractable module, which is most likely to house the phone’s cameras. The handset is likely to feature dual camera setup, comprising of a 16MP primary sensor and a 13MP rear shooter. At the front, we can expect the phone to sport a 20MP selfie camera.

Two years ago, we launched the first generation Mi MIX. On Oct 25, we’ll be officially launching #MiMIX3 in Beijing! ❤️#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/dnULlEOdUU — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) October 16, 2018

Through its previous certification, via Chinese body 3C, Mi Mix 3 has been spotted with model numbers M1810E5A, M1810E5E, M1810E5EC, and M1810E5T, hinting at the possibility of four storage options. Other reports suggest that Mi Mix 3 could be priced at 3399 yuan (or approx Rs 36,195) for the 6GB RAM/64GB internal memory variant, and at 5266 yuan (or approx Rs Rs 56,077) for the 8GB RAM/256GB memory variant.

