Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 official image reveals pop-up camera, bezel-less display

Mi Mix 3 design has been revealed in an official image posted on Chinese social networking site Weibo by the company’s president Lin Bin. Mi Mix 3 will be a bezel-less smartphone with hidden sliding camera that we saw on the Oppo Find X. The display will span to the bottom part of the display with barely any bezel. It will sport a no-notch design. The phone is scheduled to release early October, and could go on sale in China at the end of the same month.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 specifications were previously leaked online. The phone will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. Leaks suggest the phone could be made available in four storage configurations. These include 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is expected to feature Samsung’s 2K AMOLED display. Previous reports have suggested that the phone could come with wireless charging support and include an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of camera, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is said to include a 20MP pop-up front camera, similar to what we have seen on Oppo Find X. The phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo OS with the company’s proprietary MIUI 10 skin on top, as per reports.

A report by GizmoChina suggests that the Mi Mix 3 will be priced aggressively to take on the smartphones that come with a pop-up camera unit. It claims the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant will be priced at $510 (approximately Rs 35,000), while the high-end 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant will be priced at $645 (approximately Rs 44,400).

