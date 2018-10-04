Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could launch on October 15, hints leaked invite

The Mi Mix 3 will four RAM/internal storage variants. (Image: Weibo)

Xiaomi might launch its Mi Mix 3 smartphone on October 15 suggests a new leaked image of the invite for the same on Weibo. In an earlier post made by Xiaomi President Lin Bin on Weibo, it was confirmed that the company is ramping up on its mass production of the device and will be launching it in October. This invite simply puts a date to the already confirmed month of launch.

According to the leaked invite, the launch event will take place on October 15 in the Nanjing Olympics Sports Centre. Recent reports suggest that the Mi Mix 3 will also sport a slide out camera unit similar to the Oppo Find X. However, the device, unlike Oppo’s Find X, will not feature a motorised camera module, instead, the unit will be a manual one.

Earlier leaks suggest that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will sport a Samsung QHD+ AMOLED display panel with COP packaging technology. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The device will come with a 20MP camera up front for taking selfies.

According to a report by AndroidPure, the Mi Mix 3 will four RAM/internal storage variants – 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage and an 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage priced at $510 (approximately Rs 36,300), $555 (approximately Rs 39,500), $600 (approximately Rs 42,700) and $645 (approximately Rs 45,900), respectively.

