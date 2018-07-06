Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 images and teaser leaked, shows no bezel at bottom

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will sport a dual-rear camera and a pop-up camera on the front. (File photo of Mi Mix 2) Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will sport a dual-rear camera and a pop-up camera on the front. (File photo of Mi Mix 2)

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 is supposed to be the next flagship phone from the company and leaks indicate that this one could sport a pop-up selfie camera like the Oppo and Vivo phones that have launched recently. Mi Mix 3’s teaser has reportedly been spotted on China’s Weibo social network as well, which hints at a pop-up camera in the outline. However, the company is yet to share an official teaser for the same.

Mi Mix 3 has also been leaked in another live image, which shows a full screen display, no chin at the bottom, no notch at the top. The smartphone that appears to be all display on the front if one goes by this image. Mi Mix was one of the first phones from Xiaomi to introduce a full-view display with reduced bezels, before such screens became the norm in mainstream devices. The Mi Mix 3 will mark the fourth phone in the series, though officially it will be the third variant.

According to Playful Droid, which shared an image of the teaser from Weibo, it looks like the Mi Mix 3 might only launch in September 2018. Further the image of the device hints at a pop-up camera if one goes by the teaser. Earlier images of the Mi Mix 3 have also indicated that Xiaomi could introduce this feature on the phone.

Coming to the other set of leaked images, these too were shared on Weibo. According to 91Mobiles, which has shared these images, the front of the Mi Mix 3 appears to have no chin. This is in contrast to previous phones in the Mix series, which had a chin and the front camera was placed here, at the bottom of the display.

Mi Mix 3 teaser, which was spotted on Weibo. (Image via Playful Droid) Mi Mix 3 teaser, which was spotted on Weibo. (Image via Playful Droid)

Earlier this week, noted tipster SlashLeaks had shared an image of the Mi Mix 3’s back panel where the dual-rear camera would be vertically stacked. The fingerprint scanner was also present in the center of the rear panel, though as with all leaks, the veracity of these images cannot be confirmed.

For now, what is confirmed is that Xiaomi is hosting an global event in Spain on July 24, where it is expected to reveal a new product. Some leaks claim this will be the Mi A2, while others have also hinted that the Mi Max 3 could be revealed here. Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun recently shared a retail box of the Mi Max 3 on his official Weibo account, hinting that the phone could launch soon.

