Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 image revealed online, shows 5G network testing

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could be among the world’s first smartphones to be compatible with 5G mobile networks. (Image credit Weibo) Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could be among the world’s first smartphones to be compatible with 5G mobile networks. (Image credit Weibo)

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 could be the world’s first smartphone to feature 5G connectivity. An image of the phone was shared on Twitter by Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s Director of Product Management. The newly revealed image indicates that Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could be among the world’s first smartphones to be compatible with 5G mobile networks.

As per the image revealed by Sung, the rumoured Mi Mix 3 can be seen with a display surrounded by thin bezels, undergoing network connectivity tests. On the screen in front of the phone, one can spot the ‘NR5G’ (New Radio 5G) network being tested, while a closer look of the phone also gives away the 5G logo from the status bar.

Sung also wrote on Twitter, “We’ve successfully tested 5G data connections on Xiaomi phones, and we can’t wait for the official rollout of 5G next year!…. 5G download speeds are more than 10X faster than 4G speeds. What’s everyone looking forward to the most?”

However, Mi Mix 3 will not be the world’s first-ever phone to have 5G capabilities, as the Moto Z3, launched in early August, offers an exclusive 5G Moto Mod.

We’ve successfully tested 5G data connections on Xiaomi phones, and we can’t wait for the official rollout of 5G next year! 🎉🎉 5G download speeds are more than 10X faster than 4G speeds. What’s everyone looking forward to the most? ⚡⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/vLAH3wosni — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) 3 September 2018

Xiaomi will need to conduct 5G tests for different bandwidths, to ensure that Mi Mix 3 be compatible with 5G services globally. It will not be the only brand landing 5G compatible phones. Player like Oppo, vivo, etc are all expected to follow suit as well.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro: Rumours, expected price in India, specs, etc

While only the front is on display, Mi Mix 3 appears to show a display similar to those seen on other full screen phones like Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X. Since a front camera sensor is not visible, it further raises the possibilities of a mechanical camera module. Reports have claimed the Mi Mix 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd