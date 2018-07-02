Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 image leaks show no notch, pop-up front camera

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 might feature a sliding front camera, and be a truly bezel-less phone. (Image Source: SlashLeaks) Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 might feature a sliding front camera, and be a truly bezel-less phone. (Image Source: SlashLeaks)

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 might feature a sliding front camera, and be a truly bezel-less phone. This has been revealed through images leaked by SlashLeaks, that claim to showcase the upcoming device. The leaks also show no chin at the bottom, and the device come without a notch as well, unlike the recently launched Mi 8. The Mi Mix 3 will compete against Oppo’s Find X and Vivo’s Nex series.

The image leaks show a large display, suggesting that Xiaomi might have a 6.99-inch display for the Mi Mix 3. In addition, these images represent a true bezel-less design, as one can find a large screen-to-body ratio, expected to be over 90 per cent like its Oppo and Vivo counterparts. The lack of any chin or a notch, and a ‘retractable’ front camera module indicate that the Mi Mix 3 could also follow the pop-up camera trend, in order to maintain a full screen view, and maybe sport an AMOLED one also. The Mi 8 comes with an AMOLED display from Samsung.

Also read: Vivo Nex bug makes pop-up camera elevate without prompts: Report

The images do not reveal any fingerprint sensor, suggesting that the Mi Mix 3 could have an in-display fingerprint scanner. With the pop-up camera module visible in the leaks, this Xiaomi phone might not possess 3D facial recognition abilites, as seen in the Mi 8 Explorer edition. This is backed by dual-rear cameras at the back, which are vertically stacked, and have LED flash between the lenses.

In another report from TheLeaker, a telegram group called XiaomiUI had spotted this phone running on MIUI 10. Also, this report also found a display larger than 6-inches, which confirms the possibility of a 6.99-inch display. Most of this, though, could be considered speculative, as the Telegram group admin considers their leaks as a renders and cannot be taken as actual images of the upcoming Mi Mix 3. Xiaomi is expected to release the Mi Max 3 in July.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd