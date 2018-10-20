Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 display slider design showcased in new official video

Xiaomi has released a new teaser video for its upcoming Mi Mix 3 smartphone, which showcases the device’s new slider display. (Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 image for representational purpose)

Xiaomi has released a new teaser video for its upcoming Mi Mix 3 smartphone, which showcases the device’s new slider display. In the video, the company highlights how the display slider will function. When the user slides the display down it will turn on the display and reveal the dual front camera setup. This has made it possible for the company to work in a completely bezel-less display onto the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will make its official debut on October 25 in China. Previous teasers posted by the company online reveal that the Mi Mix 3 will come with 5G support and 10GB RAM. This means Mi Mix 3 will be the first smartphone globally to pack 10GB RAM.

Leaks suggest that Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will sport a Samsung QHD+ AMOLED display panel with COP packaging technology. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The device is expected to come with a 20MP front camera for taking selfies.

According to a report by AndroidPure, Mi Mix 3 will be available in four RAM/internal storage variants – 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage and an 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage. The storage options will be priced at $510 (approximately Rs 36,300), $555 (approximately Rs 39,500), $600 (approximately Rs 42,700) and $645 (approximately Rs 45,900) respectively. Pricing details of the 10GB RAM variant is unclear at this moment.

