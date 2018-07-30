Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 design details leaked through MIUI 10

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 design leaked through MIUI 10 software (Image Source: Playfuldroid) Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 design leaked through MIUI 10 software (Image Source: Playfuldroid)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is rumoured to launch in September this year. Leaks and rumours have surrounded the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone, with the latest report now revealing the probable design of the Mi Mix 3. The design details of the supposed Mi Mix 3 have been found through the MIUI 10 release that went out to other phone users. Xiaomi removed the images from the software, however, a few screenshots were captured of the Xiaomi device.

The MIUI 10 screenshots, first spotted by Playfuldroid, reveal a device with a dedicated AI button on the left side. The smartphone is seen featuring a near bezel-less display with a slight chin on the front fascia. The front camera sensor is missing in the leaked screenshot. Playfuldroid suggests that Xiaomi could likely have a pop-up front-facing camera similar to what we have seen on the Vivo Nex smartphone. The selfie camera may also have an LED flash support. Reports also reveal that in order to reduce ‘the width of the bottom bezel to 3mm,’ Xiaomi could likely utilise Samsung’s COF packaging technology.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 price

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is tipped to come in a Ferrari edition besides the other editions. The phone is expected in multiple RAM and storage configurations: 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB/128GB storage, 8GB/ 128GB storage and the top model featuring 8GB/ 256GB storage. The 6GB RAM/64GB model is said to be priced at $510 (roughly Rs 35,100) for the standard edition and $660 (roughly Rs 45,400) for the ceramic edition. While, the 6GB/ 128GB variants are expected to be priced at $555 (roughly Rs 38,200) and $705 (roughly Rs 48,500). The 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage could come for a price of $600 (roughly Rs. 41,300) and $750 (roughly Rs. 51,600), and 256GB storage model could cost $645 (roughly Rs. 44,400) and $795 (roughly Rs. 54,700) for the standard and ceramic editions respectively.

Speculations about the screen size, internal software and hardware details are sparse as of now, but leaks are expected to surface on the Internet ahead of the Mi Mix 3 launch.

