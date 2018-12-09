Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G variant with Snapdragon 855 showcased in China

Xiaomi showcased its 5G variant of Mi Mix 3 smartphone at an event in China. Mi Mix 3 was launched in the country in October, though its 5G variant is expected to be commercially available early next year. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G model is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, which is 5G-ready, while the non-5G variant has Snapdragon 845. Xiaomi demonstrated web surfing as well as live video streaming on 5G network on Mi Mix 3.

Qualcomm officially unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 855 processor earlier this month. The processor is a 7nm design chipset, which is the same fabrication process as the Apple 12 Bionic chipset and Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor. It will have 5G support thanks to the Snapdragon X50 modem, which can support a maximum download speed of up to 2Gbps.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is not the only 5G phone that we will see in 2019. OnePlus has said that its next flagship phone will be a 5G-ready smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855. Samsung had already announced plans to launch its first 5G-ready phone in 2019 in partnership with Verizon, and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 as well. It will likely be the Galaxy S10 Plus variant.

Other smartphone players, such as Oppo and Vivo, are also expected to launch 5G phones in 2019. As per reports, Apple will not launch a 5G compliant iPhone in 2019, but instead would introduce one in 2020. Apple is believed to be relying on Intel for its 5G modem, in light of its ongoing legal issues with Qualcomm.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G-variant will feature 10GB RAM and 256GB storage. Other specifications will remain the same as original model, which includes 6.39-inch AMOLED display, 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras and 24MP+2MP front cameras with a retractable module. The phone will support wireless charging as well.