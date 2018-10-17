Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S starts getting Android 9 Pie update with MIUI 10

Xiaomi has begun rolling out the Android 9 Pie update, with MIUI 10, for Mi Mix 2S. (Image of Mi Mix 2 for representation)

Xiaomi has begun rolling out the Android 9 Pie update, with MIUI 10, for Mi Mix 2S. First reported by XDA Developers, the update has begun rolling out, after internal testing by the Chinese smartphone maker. Mi Mix 2S, launched in February this year, was among the flagship phones that were confirmed to receive Android 9 Pie.

As part of the MIUI 10 update, users will be able to enjoy features like the redesigned ‘Recents’ menu, camera app improvements as well as app pre-loading, based on artificial intelligence (AI). Besides this, Mi Mix 2S owners will also be able to exercise Adaptive Battery, that adjusts performance as per usage, as well as full-screen gesture support. In addition, optimised system performance and accent colour customisations will also be included as part of the Android Pie experience.

Keep in mind that the update is not being rolled out over-the-air (OTA), which means users would need to manually load MIUI 10 onto their devices. Unlike other software upgrades, users will have to consider a recovery ROM update, so it is unknown if they would need to wipe the device clean before sideloading the new changelog.

The Mi Mix 2S made its global debut in March this year. The flagship phone, which will be soon replaced by the Mi Mix 3, sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ notch-less display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with either 6 or 8GB RAM, and either 64 or 128 or 256GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 3,400mAh non-removable battery. On the camera front, Mi Mix 2S sports a 12MP+12MP dual rear camera setup, combining a primary lens with a secondary sensor, doubling up as a telephoto and wide-angle lens combination. It also features a 5MP front camera.

