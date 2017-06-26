Xiaomi Mi Max starts receiving Android 7.0 Nougat stable beta update

Xiaomi Mi Max Android 7.0 Nougat update being pushed out to random users as of now Xiaomi Mi Max Android 7.0 Nougat update being pushed out to random users as of now

Xiaomi’s Mi Max phablet has started receiving Android 7.0 Nougat beta stable update. The big screen smartphone was first launched in China in May 2016, and later in June in India. It was launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and MIUI 7, but later got updated to MIUI 8 in August.

The latest Android OS update for Mi Max comes with MIUI 8.5.1 version, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. It also includes May Security patch. As per a report from a Greek tech website, the update is has started to roll out in their region. Also, the update so far is said to be appearing for Xiaomi Mi Max 3GB RAM variants. Xiaomi’s MIUI form has confirmed about the update, and noted that it is also available for Mi Max Prime 4GB variants, although update is “currently being pushed to random users.”

The OTA update changelog includes changes messaging app, new switches for common settings in search results, a separate app lock for Dual apps, smarter and improved CPU allocation strategy, and more.

To remind you, Xiaomi Mi Max is features a large 6.44-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 SoC coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. For camera, it includes a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front facing camera. It packs a big 4850mAh non-removable battery in a slim 7.50mm body.

Last month, the company launched Mi Max successor in China dubbed Xiaomi Mi Max 2 dubbed Xiaomi Mi Max 2. It is priced at 1699 Yuan for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 128GB version comes at 1999 Yuan. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features a similar 6.44-inch full HD display, and sports a metal unibody design just like the Mi Max. It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor and features a 12MP rear camera. The battery has been bumped to 5300mAh.

