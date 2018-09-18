Xiaomi Mi Max 3 set for launch in India, other global markets

Xiaomi has shared posters of Mi Max 3 via Twitter, which suggest that the smartphone could be days away from launch outside of China. Xiaomi has shared posters of Mi Max 3 via Twitter, which suggest that the smartphone could be days away from launch outside of China.

Xiaomi has released new posters of Mi Max 3, which had been launched in China in July. The Chinese smartphone maker has shared posters via Twitter, which suggest that the smartphone could be days away from a launch outside of China. If the rumours are to be believed, this could indicate that the India launch of Mi Max 3 is not far away.

As part of the promotion campaign, Xiaomi’s tweets showed the phone with the words ‘Something really BIG is coming your way!’. One of these posters showcases Mi Max 3, which has a 6.9-inch FHD+ display, as well as a screen aspect ratio of 18:9.

The dual-SIM phone runs MIUI 9.5 over and above Android Oreo in China, though it is not known if it will run the same OS in other markets. Mi Max 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor, alongside 4GB/6GB of RAM, as well as 64GB/128GB of internal storage. Both options are expandable to 256GB via microSD support. The phone is backed a 5,500mAh battery, that supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0. This phone also runs a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Mi Max 3 comes with a vertically stacked dual rear camera configuration. This consists of a 12MP primary lens, and a 5MP secondary sensor, having f/1.9 aperture and dual LED flash. Also, this phone comes with an 8MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and Face Recognition. At its China launch, the phone has been priced at 1699 yuan (Rs 17,929 approx.) for the 4GB RAM variant, and 1999 yuan (Rs 21,095 approx.) for the 6GB RAM option.

