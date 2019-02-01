Xiaomi Mi Max 4, Mi Max 4 Pro price and specifications leaked online

Xiaomi is expected to release its next generation of its big-screened phablet, the Mi Max 4 soon, according to new leaks on China’s Weibo. This time around, the Mi Max series will include two variants, which could have a standard Mi Max 4 and a premium Mi Max 4 Pro version as well, similar to how we have seen with the Redmi Note 7 series.

According to the leak, Mi Max 4 will be made available in three RAM/internal storage variants – 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage.

It further states, the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant will be priced at 1,599 yuan (approximately Rs 17,000), the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage will be priced at 1,799 yuan (approximately Rs 19,500) and the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant will be priced at 1,999 yuan (approximately Rs 21,500). The leak doesn’t consist of the prices for the upcoming Mi Max 4 Pro.

The leak states that the Mi Max 4 will sport a 7.2-inch display with a tear-drop style notch design and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU.

The device will feature a Samsung GM1 48MP primary sensor on the back. It will run the company’s own MIUI 11 skin and will be backed by a 5,800mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Max 4 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with an Adreno 612 GPU. It will come with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage and will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will sport a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor and a 20MP front camera for taking selfies.