Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will launch in July: CEO Lei Jun

Xiaomi will launch the third-generation Mi Max smartphone in July. Responding to a query on China’s social media platform Weibo, the company’s founder and CEO Lei Jun indicated that the Mi Max 3 will be made officially launched in July. If true, it means the handset will hit the market a month later, in August. Last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi Max 2 in June.

It has been rumored for a while that the Chinese tech major could announce the Mi Max 3 at its rumoured annual product launch event, which is scheduled to take place on May 31 in Shenzhen. Clearing the air around the release date of the Mi Max 3, Jun said the large-screen size phablet is not ready yet and the launch will happen in July. This is a clear indication that the Mi Max 3 won’t be showcased at the company’s May 31 event.

It is a known fact that Xioami is preparing an update to the Mi Max 2, the only phone in its portfolio with a screen size over 6-inches. According to a previous report by GizmoChina, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will sport a 6.99-inch screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 635 processor or the Snapdragon 660 processor.

Evidently, there will be two variants of the Mi Max 3. One will feature 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The second one will feature 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Interestingly, the Mi Max 3 is said to come with a 5500mAh battery, which will also support Qualcomm’s Quick Charging technology. The primary snapper will be a 12MP unit, and there will be a 5MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is rumored to be made available for Yuan 1,699, which translates to Rs 18,120. In comparison, Xiaomi launched the original Mi Max 2 in India at a price of Rs 16,999.

