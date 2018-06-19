Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to come with 6.9-inch display and 5400mAh battery, TENAA listing confirms

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch 18:9 display and a 5400mAh battery. (Image of Xiaiomi Mi Max 2 for representation) Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch 18:9 display and a 5400mAh battery. (Image of Xiaiomi Mi Max 2 for representation)

Xiaomi’s CEO just last month confirmed that it is working on its phablet-size Mi Max 2 successor, the Mi Max 3. While the upcoming Mi Max handset is set to debut next month, a TENAA listing has now revealed every possible detail about the phone ahead of launch.

The TENAA listing reveals phones with model number M1M1804E4T, M1804E4A, and M1804E4C. The key aspects of all the three models are nearly same. As per the listing, the Mi Max 3 will feature a 6.9-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The previous iteration, Mi Max 2 came with a 6.44-inch display. While dimensions are expected to be same, a taller screen size hints the upcoming Mi Max phone to adopt the ubiquitous 18:9 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 likely to come with a 6.9-inch 18:9 display. (Image source: TENAA)

As for the processing hardware, the Mi Max 3 is seen carrying Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset. The phone will likely come with three RAM/storage configurations- 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM paired with onboard storage of 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. The listing further reveals that the upcoming Mi Max smartphone will have three camera sensor in total. Mi Max 3 will likely carry a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors each on the rear side. Up front, it is said to come with an 8MP camera. The phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo OS and pack a huge 5400mAh battery. The listing further goes on suggesting colour options as well. Mi Max 3 is said to come in nine colour options Black, Gray, Silver, White, Gold, Rose Gold, Pink, Red, and Blue.

The TENAA listing doesn’t include any images of the phone, however, leaked images of TPU cases for the supposed Mi Max 3 suggest that the device will have dual cameras stacked vertically and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

