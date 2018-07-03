Xiaomi Mi Max 3 retail box revealed by CEO Lei Jun, to launch soon?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to launch in July. The image of Xiaomi Mi Max 3’s retail box was posted by CEO Lei Jun (Image Source: Weibo) Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to launch in July. The image of Xiaomi Mi Max 3’s retail box was posted by CEO Lei Jun (Image Source: Weibo)

An image of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Max 3’s retail box has been revealed online by the company. This was spotted from the Weibo account of Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, who also hinted that the phone could be launched earlier than expected. The Mi Max 3 retail box image comes in the wake of many leaks that have revealed key aspects of this Xiaomi device.

The photo posted by Jun reveals a plain white box, with the Xiaomi logo on the top right corner, and ‘Max 3’ printed in gold over the left side. The ‘Mi Max 3’ name is also printed over the retail box’s right-hand side, in gold. The box does not mention any of the phone’s specifications.

According to GizmoChina, though, this might not be the retail box that ships in every market. Its report explains that the Mi Max 2 also had a similar looking box for the China model, but the Indian version shipped with an image of the phone embossed over the retail box.

Also read: Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 image leaks show no notch, pop-up front camera

Xiaomi’s Mi Max 3 is expected to be launched later in July, and could be brought to India within a month of its global release. A recent TENAA listing revealed Mi Max 3 will have the model numbers M1M1804E4T, M1804E4A, and M1804E4C. The Mi Max 3 will sport a 6.9-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and the newer 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Mi Max 3 will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset and come with three RAM/storage configurations- 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM paired with on-board storage of 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. Mi Max 3 will likely carry a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone could pack a huge 5400mAh battery. Given that battery has been the highlight of the Mi Max series, this is not surprising. According to the TENAA listing, Mi Max 3 will come in nine colour options, which includes Black, Gray, Silver, White, Gold, Rose Gold, Pink, Red, and Blue.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App