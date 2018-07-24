Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro spotted on Qualcomm website with Snapdragon 710 SoC Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro spotted on Qualcomm website with Snapdragon 710 SoC

Mi Max 3 Pro, a model similar to Xiaomi’s recently launched phone the Mi Max 3, has been spotted on the Qualcomm website. As per the certification, Mi Max 3 Pro is listed among those phones that will run the Snapdragon 710 processor. With this certification, it is likely that Xiaomi plans to launch the phone in the coming days.

As seen in the Qualcomm certification page, nothing else is mentioned of the Mi Max 3 Pro’s specifications. Leaks of this phone had begun to emerge alongside various leaks of the Mi Max 3. At the time, this phone had been rumoured to run Snapdragon 710, and have a 5500mAh battery.

It has also been estimated that the Mi Max 3 Pro will have the same display as the Mi Max 3, which was launched with a 6.99-inch fullHD+ display. Rumours had suggested that both phones would launch in July, and the Qualcomm website certification could bring the launch date for the Mi Max 3 Pro closer than ever.

Mi Max 3 was launched in China on July 19. Featuring a 6.99-inch fullHD+ display, Xiaomi’s Mi Max 3 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Based on MIUI 9.5 over and above Android Oreo, this phone runs the Snapdrago 636 processor, that is backed by a 5500mAh battery with Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 support.

Mi Max 3 comes in two storage variants: 4GB RAM/64GB memory and 6GB RAM/128GB memory, both of which are expandable via microSD support to 256GB. It sports 12MP+5MP dual-rear cameras, as well as an 8MP front sensor.

Mi Max 3 has been priced at 1699 yuan (Rs 17,188 approx.) for the 4GB RAM variant, and 1999 yuan (Rs 20,223 approx.) for the 6GB variant. Xiaomi is yet to indicate when this phone will arrive in India, though its China sale has begun.

