Xiaomi Mi Max 3 official teaser reveals price, specifications ahead of July 19 launch

Xiaomi’s Mi Max 3 China launch is set for July 19. Ahead of its debut, Xiaomi has posted an official teaser image of the upcoming phone on the Redmi Weibo account. The image confirms specifications as well as the price of Mi Max 3. Separately, Xiaomi co-founder and President Lin Bin also revealed specifications of the device. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 launch event is scheduled to take place at 10 AM local time in China, which is around 7.30 AM IST.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will feature a 6.9-inch display and will not have a notch on top, as per the official teaser image. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. Mi Max 3 will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery. It gets 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras, which will be vertically stacked. The front camera is said to be 8MP. The post adds that Mi Max 3 will receive AI-based Face Unlock, Bokeh mode on the selfie camera, and AI-powered digital assistant.

Bin’s post reveals that the upcoming phone will sport a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The battery on Mi Max 3 will support Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 technology. As for the pricing, the Mi Max 3 will cost somewhere between 1099 yuan (Rs 11,200 approx) and 1999 yuan (Rs 20,300 approx). Mi Max 3 will be available in Blue, Black and Gold colour options.

