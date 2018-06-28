Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to launch soon: Here’s everything we know so far

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is set to launch sometime in July, the phone is expected to carry a huge 5400mAh battery and 6.99-inch display (Image of Mi Max 2 for representation) Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is set to launch sometime in July, the phone is expected to carry a huge 5400mAh battery and 6.99-inch display (Image of Mi Max 2 for representation)

Xiaomi will unveil, the Mi Max 2’s successor, Mi Max 3 next month. The company has confirmed that it will launch the new Mi Max smartphone sometime in July. Notably, Xiaomi is hosting a global event in Shenzen, China, where it is expected to announce multiple products including the Mi Max 3. However, Xiaomi is also hosting a global event in Madrid, Spain on July 24. It is not clear where Mi Max 3 will be unveiled first.

We have seen several leaks and rumours, which have revealed some details about the upcoming Mi Max 3 smartphone. The phone appeared on Chinese telecommunication authority, TENAA with three model numbers M1804E4C, M1804E4T and M1804E4A. Earlier reports have suggested that Xiaomi Mi Max 3 might have an iris scanner and fast-charging support.

Xiaomi’s Mi Max 3 is said to feature dual-camera setup on the back. Mi Max 2 offered a single camera module at the back. Mi Max 3 will reportedly ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636. Apparently, another variant of the Mi Max 3 could likely launch alongside the base model. A Xiaomi device under the moniker Mi Max 3 Pro showed up on Chinese social networking site, Weibo. The Pro version is tipped to come with Snapdragon 710 SoC, and pack a huge 5400mAh battery. Here is what we know about Xiaomi Mi Max 3 so far:

Xiaomi Mi Max 3: Expected price

Following the Mi Max 3 Pro alleged poster leak, pricing and specifications of the standard variant, Mi Max 3 appeared on Xiaomi’s website. The listing was later deleted. As per the listing, the upcoming Mi Max smartphone will be priced at CNY 1699 (around Rs 17,700). Notably, its predecessor, the Mi Max 2 was launched for a price of Rs 16,999 in India.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3: Design and display

As per the images that surfaced on TENAA, the Mi Max 3 will likely retain a similar physical design as the previous iteration, Mi Max 2. The images reveal a circular shaped fingerprint sensor sitting at the centre and antenna bands running along the curvature. However, the upcoming Mi Max 3 could come with vertically stacked dual-rear cameras, instead of a single camera sensor found on the Mi Max 2.

Further, the phone is seen sporting minimal bezels and reduced chin at the bottom of the display. As for the Mi Max 3 Pro, the alleged poster on Weibo showcase the phone featuring similar design language as that of the standard Mi Max 3.

In terms of display, both Mi Max 3 and Mi Max 3 Pro are expected to come with a big 6.99-inch full HD (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) IPS LCD display. While Mi Max 2 had a 16:9 display, this time around its successor is said to offer an 18:9 screen.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3: Camera and software

As for the camera, reports suggest that the Mi Max 3 might carry dual camera setup at the back having 12MP sensors each. Up front, the phone is said to have a 5MP camera sensor for selfies. Details about Mi Max 3 Pro has not been revealed yet. On the software front, Mi Max 3 is expected to run Android Oreo with Xiaomi’s latest custom ROM, MIUI 10 based on top.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3: Processing hardware, storage and battery

Xiaomi’s new phablet is said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. While reports have suggested Mi Max 3 to be likely powered by Qualcomm’s latest SoC, Snapdragon 710, newly leaked poster now reveal the chipset to sit under the Pro version.

In terms of storage, TENAA listing shows the Mi Max 3 in three model numbers- M1804E4C, M1804E4T and M1804E4A. The M1804E4C is seen carrying 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage while the M1804E4T and M1804E4A could come with 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage options. Meanwhile, the Mi Max 3 Pro is said to offer single RAM/storage options- 6GB RAM/128GB storage. As for the battery capacity, both the standard and Pro version are expected to offer a mammoth 5400mAh battery.

