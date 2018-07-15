Xiaomi Mi Max 3 retail box leaked ahead of July 19 launch, confirms 6.9-inch display and 5500mAh battery

The leaked images of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 retail box reveal the phone featuring 6.9-inch display, massive 5500mAh battery (Image Source: Weibo) The leaked images of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 retail box reveal the phone featuring 6.9-inch display, massive 5500mAh battery (Image Source: Weibo)

Xiaomi has already confirmed a July 19 release date for the Mi Max 3, the successor to the Mi Max 2. Now, the retail box of the Mi Max 3 has been leaked in a series of images. The leaked images first spotted by GizmoChina reveal the front and rear side of the retail box.

The details on the retail box confirm Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi Max 3 to feature a tall 6.9-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The leaked images also reveal the phone to have dual camera sensors packing a 12MP 1.4micron pixel primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. While previous reports have claimed the phone to pack a 5400mAh battery, the latest leaked images suggest Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to have a massive 5500mAh battery. The leaked images of the retail box further show the device carrying 4GB of RAM and 64G internal storage.

GizmoChina also managed to obtain an image showcasing the Mi Max 3’s front fascia. The image which is claimed to be an official poster of the upcoming Mi Max smartphone reveals the device featuring a tall display. From what one can see, the bezels on the Mi Max 3 has been significantly reduced with the top part housing the front camera and other sensors. The bottom part has been trimmed as well with the device now seen sporting a smaller chin as compared to the previous iteration, Mi Max 2.

As for its specifications, rumours have suggested the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to feature a 6.9-inch full HD+ display. The phone will have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is said to feature dual camera setup having a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The phone could likely carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset and come with three RAM/storage configurations- 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM paired with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB internal storage. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to tag a price of around CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 17,410). The smartphone launch event will be held at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST) on July 19.

