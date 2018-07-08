Xiaomi Mi Max 3 leaked in hands-on video, shows off 6.99-inch display and 5500mAh battery

The short video was posted on SlashLeaks’s YouTube channel, and it shows the rumoured the Mi Max 3 phablet. (Image of Mi Max 2 for representation) The short video was posted on SlashLeaks’s YouTube channel, and it shows the rumoured the Mi Max 3 phablet. (Image of Mi Max 2 for representation)

Xiaomi is yet to make the Mi Max 3, but looks like someone’s already got their hands on a working unit ahead of the launch. The short video was posted on SlashLeaks’s YouTube channel, and it shows the rumoured the Mi Max 3 phablet. A four-second video appears to show a large 6.99-inch display, and a massive 5500mAh battery.

As seen in the video, one can see a black variant of the Mi Max 3, confirming the design of the large screen phablet. The phone in the video also confirms that the Mi Max will not sport a notch, while the back of the device shows a dual-camera setup arranged vertically. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back as well. Notably, the plastic sticker on the front of the handset gives us a confirmation on some of the internal components inside, such as a 6.99-inch display, and a 5500mAh battery written on it. In addition, the sticker also shows that the dual-rear cameras will have a 12MP+5MP configuration.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to come with 6.9-inch display and 5400mAh battery, TENAA listing confirms

Previous rumours claim the Mi Max 3 will sport a 7-inch Full HD+ display. Under the hood, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 3GB, 4GB and 6GB RAM, as well as 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage. Recently, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had also leaked an image of the Mi Max 3’s box, though the box did not reveal any specifications. There is no information on the price, but the Mi Max 3 is said to cost under Rs 20,000.

You can check out the full 4-second video for yourself

World on the street is that Xiaomi could launch the Mi Max 3 Pro, which is expected to be the enhanced version of the Mi Max 3. The device will likely to get a Snapdragon 710 processor, dual rear cameras (20MP+8MP), 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,500 mAh battery. Both Mi Max 3 and Mi Max 3 are expected to go official something this month.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd