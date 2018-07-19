Xiaomi Mi Max 3 with 6.9-inch display, 5500 mAh battery launched in China: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has been launched in China with a 6.9-inch screen and a 5500 mAh battery. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has been launched in China with a 6.9-inch screen and a 5500 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has been launched in China with a 6.9-inch screen and a 5500 mAh battery. To go on sale from July 20, Mi Max 3 has a starting price of 1699 yuan (Rs 17,343 approx.). With the China launch, though, Xiaomi has not confirmed when this phone will coming to India.

With a 6.9-inch Big Mac full screen display, Mi Max 3 comes without a notch, and has a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. This is supported by thin bezels, a chin at the bottom, and a full metal body. Running the Snapdragon 636 processor, it is based on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI on top, and high power battery backup of 5500mAh.

This Xiaomi phone is available in two storage configurations: 4GB RAM/64GB memory and 6GB RAM/128GB memory. It sports a fingerprint sensor, at the phone’s back.

Mi Max 3 comes with its own AI face recognition technology, which it claims is faster than the software’s previous iterations. It also features an AI voice assistant, through which users will be able to give complex phone instructions in one sentence. While Mi Max 3 provides support to charge multiple devices at the same time, it also gets Bi-amp stereo for improved sound quality.

Mi Max 3 comes with a 12MP+5MP dual-rear camera setup, that is vertically stacked and houses dual-LED flash. This comes with many artificial intelligence-driven features, such as AI portrait mode, and AI intelligent recognition, that includes AI business card recognition, AI intelligent translation and AI smart exchange rate conversion.

The primary 12MP sensor comes with a 1.4μm large pixel lens, with dual pixel focus and f/1.9 aperture. Meanwhile, its front camera sports an 8MP sensor, with f/2.0 aperture and soft light beauty camera. It also comes with AI Beauty and AI Portrait mode.

Connectivity options on the Mi Max 3 include 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, GPOS/A-GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, a type-C USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on Mi Max 3 include Accelerometer, gyro, e-compass, distance sensing, infrared remote control, hall mode, vibration sensor and ambient light sensors.

Mi Max 3 4GB RAM variant is priced at 1699 yuan (Rs 17,343 approx.) , its 6GB RAM option is priced at 1999 yuan (Rs 20,406 approx.)

