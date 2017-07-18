Xiaomi Mi Max 2 first impressions: The big screen phablet is back

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launched in India: Price in India, key specifications, features, and everything else to note. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launched in India: Price in India, key specifications, features, and everything else to note.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 smartphone has been launched in India at a price of Rs 16,999. The phablet sports a 6.44-inch display and 5300 mAh battery, and is meant for those who don’t mind a big smartphone. Mi Max, Mi Max Prime were launched by the company last year, and now it is following up with the Mi Max 2. Interestingly, this is the first Mi branded smartphone from Xiaomi in India this year; all previous phones in 2017 have been Redmi smartphones.

The Mi Max 2 comes only in one variant and one colour option this time around. Mi Max 2 has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, there’s no 128 GB storage version this time. However, the micro-SD slot is still there, though this is a hybrid SIM slot. Mi Max 2 will go on sale on July 27, across online and offline channels. It will be available on Mi.com and all Mi partners, including Flipkart, Amazon as well as offline retail stores. So how does the Mi Max 2 fare? We’ve used the device for some days, and here’s our first impression of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Design, Display

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is launching in only one colour option this time: Matte Black, which honestly looks better than any gold-coloured smartphone. However, the 6.44-inch display and 211 grams weight means this phone isn’t exactly going to be on everyone’s preference list.

It is a heavy phone, fairly wide, and most will not have an easy time using this. The matte black finish on the Mi Max 2 does look stylish, and there’s Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front. However, the matte black body does tend to pick up fingerprint smudges, something that is common on most phones these days.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is launching in only one colour option this time: Matte Black. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is launching in only one colour option this time: Matte Black.

In terms of design, Mi Max 2 has no dedicated home button on the front, and Xiaomi is talking about thinner bezels with the 6.44-inch full HD resolution display. But this isn’t a bezel-less phone for those who were wondering. It has backlit capacitive keys on the front, which will light up when you press the power button. The top front also includes the front camera, IR blaster.

The fingerprint scanner is at the back of the device, in the circular shape that we’ve come to associate with most Xiaomi smartphones. The camera is tucked away in one corner with a dual LED flash. The antenna bands are more muted, and this time the Mi Max 2 has a more seamless, metal unibody design. Xiaomi has added a Type-C USB charging port at the bottom and two bottom firing stereo speakers for improved audio experiences on the device. Overall, the Mi Max 2 looks like a premium phone, despite the phablet size.

Xiaomi has added a Type-C USB charging port at the bottom. Xiaomi has added a Type-C USB charging port at the bottom.

In my own use, which has so far been restricted to watching YouTube videos, Mi Max 2 and its display have ideally matched. The 6.44-inch display is bright, vivid, and should work well for most video buffs.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Processor, Camera

Mi Max 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, (expandable) and there’s as 12 MP rear camera on board along with a 5 MP front camera. The performance of the device has so far not given much cause to complain, though when I first started the device, the My Vodafone App did crash on it.

However, there was also an update on the device, and post that it’s been working smoothly. But I’m yet to put it through the paces, and run heavy duty games, etc on this. But as I have said for those whose main idea with this phone is watching videos, the Mi Max 2 should not disappoint. Frankly, that’s the most ideal use for such a big screen.

Mi Max 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB storage. Mi Max 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB storage.

On the camera front, the rear camera is quick to focus and take shots. I have not tested it out in low-light, but shots taken from a moving car proved quite good. Also, the colour reproduction is not bad. The selfie camera should appeal to most. I just wish Xiaomi’s beauty software would stop identifying me as 45-year-old.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has 12 MP rear camera. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has 12 MP rear camera.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Battery, Software

On the battery front, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with a 5300 mAh one. With a battery this size, you won’t have to worry about charging this phone daily. I’m yet to see how this phone scores on the PC Mark test. But I must say the phone charges quickly. It went from 20 to 91 per cent in one and a half hours in office, and that’s pretty good. My battery is currently at 80 per cent with usage including video surfing on YouTube for over an hour, and I had charged this phone yesterday.

On the battery front, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with a 5300 mAh one, and runs On the battery front, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with a 5300 mAh one, and runs Android Nougat.

Mi Max 2 is launching with MIUI 8, but on Android Nougat 7.1.1, which is good to see. The phone has a one-handed mode as well you can activate in the settings. To go into this mode, you can just pick the screen size from the settings (4.5-inches, 4-inches, 3.5-inches) and then when you have an app open, just swipe from home screen to menu button to show screen on left side or swipe from home to back button to show screen on right hand side. To go out of this mode, tap on the darkened area.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Final Thoughts

On the face of it, Mi Max 2 is huge device, but this phone is designed very well. It is not too clunky, well not for a phone that packs at 5300 mAh battery, and the overall finish is smooth. The performance is also good so far, and the display packs a punch, which is what such a big phone should offer.

But the phone’s size means this isn’t a device for everyone. For most of us, who want a phone for daily use, a 6.44-inch display is not really ideal. It won’t fit in most pockets, certainly not mine, and using with one hand will take time. Plus the market for such huge devices is minuscule in India. Mi Max 2 might appeal to those who need a big secondary device to watch movies, and comes with long lasting battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd