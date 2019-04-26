Xiaomi says new smartphone to launch in India with Snapdragon 700-series processor

Xiaomi Global Vice President and India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain recently tweeted that the company will soon be launching a new smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor in the market. In the tweet, he mentions that the new smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 700 series processor that was launched two weeks ago.

To recall, Qualcomm launched three new processors – Snapdragon 665, Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 730G on April 9. So we can expect the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G. Both the Snapdragon 730 and 730G are paired with an Adreno 618 GPU.

As of now, only one smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A80 powered by the new Snapdragon 730G processor is available in the market. The device is yet to make it into the Indian market, and Samsung is yet to confirm the final price.

In the tweet, Jain did not mention the name or details of the upcoming smartphone. However, according to recent leaks, the device might be the Mi A3, successor to last year’s Mi A2. The device like all other A series smartphones will be a part of Google’s Android One program.

It is being said that the device will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 32MP selfie camera. According to some reports, the company along with the Mi A3 will be also launching a watered down version of the smartphone, dubbed Mi A3 Lite.

Great meeting Rajen @rajen_vagadia & Kedar from #Qualcomm.@Xiaomi & @Qualcomm have always worked together to bring the latest & the best! Breaking news: A new #Xiaomi phone with latest #Snapdragon 7_ _ (announced just 2 weeks ago) is coming to India very soon! Any guesses? 😎 pic.twitter.com/TnrnTOr4PI — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 26, 2019

In related news, Xiaomi recently launched two new smartphones in India, the Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3. Redmi Y3 is the company’s first smartphone to feature a 32MP selfie camera.