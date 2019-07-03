Xiaomi Mi CC9 vs Mi CC9e: What are the differences?

Xiaomi launched its new CC series with two phones – Mi CC9 and Mi CCe at an event in Beijing, China. Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu version with a different design and slightly better specifications was also announced. Between the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e, there is not much of a difference except in the dimensions, screen size, processor, and fast charging standard.

Xiaomi CC9 is more higher-end and the price starts at 1799 yuan, which is around Rs 18,000 on conversion for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Mi CC9e is priced starting at Rs 1299 yuan (Rs 13,000 approximately) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM base variant. We compare Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e based on price, specifications.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 vs Mi CC9e: Price

Xiaomi CC9 is priced at 1799 yuan (Rs 18,000 approximately) for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant will cost 1999 yuan (around Rs 20,000).

The CC9e is available in three storage options. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will cost 1299 yuan (Rs 13,000 approximately), while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at 1399 yuan (Rs 14,000 approximately). The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be available for 1599 yuan (Rs 16,000 approximately).

Xiaomi Mi CC9 vs Mi CC9e: Design and display

In terms of design, both the phones come with the same 3D glass back with gradient finish and wave pattern. The phones can be bought in three colour options – Planet Blue, White Lover, and Dark Prince. The Mi CC9 is slightly larger at 156.8 x 74.5 x 8.67 mm and weighs 179g. The CC9e measures 153.48 x 71.85 x 8.475 mm and weighs 173.8g.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 sports a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a pixel density of 403 ppi. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glas 5. In comparison, the Mi CC9e gets a 6.088-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 vs Mi CC9e: Camera

The cameras on both phones are identical. Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e sport 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. It supports Mimoji shooting, AI Portrait mode, front HDR, AI studio light effect, and more features. The selfie camera can shoot 1080P video at 30fps and 720 video at 30fps.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e get triple cameras at the back, a combination of 48MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP secondary wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 2MP depth of field lens with f/2.4 aperture. Various modes supported are super night scene, Mimoji, AI scene recognition, Portrait, AI studio light effect, and more.

It can also shoot slow motion video at 960fps as well as Ultra HD 4K and Full HD video at 1080p. Full HD and HD video can also be shot at 30fps. The front camera is included in the dewdrop notch on top of the screen and also supports face unlock.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 vs Mi CC9e: Processor, battery, and memory

The biggest difference between the two phones is the processor. Xiaomi Mi CC9 is powered by a 10nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, which can be clocked up to 2.2GHz, paired with Adreno 616 GPU. It is available with 6GB RAM with either 64GB or 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the Mi CC9e has 11 nm octa-core 2.0GHz Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. It will be available with 4GB or 6GB RAM options with 64GB or 128GB storage.

The battery on both the phones is 4030mAh, though the Mi CC9 supports 18W fast charging with QC 4 fast charging protocol, while QC 3.0 fast charge protocol is supported on Mi CC9e with 10W charger. When it comes to security, both the phones support the company’s seventh-generation on-screen fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock. Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e run Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 10. Mi CC9 supports NFC, while CC9e does not.