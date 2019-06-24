Xiaomi Mi CC9, the first CC-series phone to launch on July 2: What to expect

Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching the first phone in its new CC-series smartphone lineup on July 2 in China. The company posted a poster on Weibo announcing the launch of the phone made for young people at Beijing. The launch event is scheduled for 7pm local time in China, which is 4:30 pm as per IST (Indian Standard Time).

Advertising

Some leaks had suggested that the first phones in this new series will be called Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e, half of which is confirmed by Xiaomi’s post on Weibo as the company shared it using CC9 phone, reveals Google translation. The leaks suggest that the CC9 will be a high-end smartphone whereas the CC9e will be a slightly toned down device.

Xiaomi has been marketing the “CC” with different monikers like Curious & Creative, Challenge & Carry on, Camera Clicks and many more. The CC lineup has been made in partnership with Meitu and it is expected to have impressive photography capabilities. According to the company’s CEO Lei Jun, the CC series means colourful and creative, which is being developed by a chic and cool team of art students.

While there is no official confirmation on the design of the smartphone, leaked renders show a triple camera setup on the CC9 that can be flipped to work as the front camera, similar to Asus 6Z in India. The leaked render of CC9e shows a Dot Notch design with a vertically placed 48MP triple camera setup on the back. The same design has been spotted in an official teaser video of the phone.

Advertising

As per the leaks, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 and CC9e are expected to come with in-display fingerprint sensors and 4,000mAh battery. The triple rear camera setup on CC9e is expected to carry a 48MP sensor and the front camera could be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Also Read: You can use Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro before the India launch: Here’s how

While the CC9 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, the CC9e will likely sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. Both the phones are expected to have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi CC9 is expected to have support for 27W rapid charging, while both the devices run Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.