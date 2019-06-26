Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box renders leaked ahead of July 2 launchhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/xiaomi-mi-cc9-retail-box-renders-leaked-ahead-of-july-2-launch-5800834/

Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box renders leaked ahead of July 2 launch

The retail box of the Xioami's upcoming smartphone Mi CC9 from its new CC-series lineup has been leaked online. The phone is scheduled to launch in China on July 2.

xiaomi cc9, cc9, cc9 launch, cc9 retail box, cc9 retail box leak, cc9 china launch, mi cc9, xiaomi mi cc9, cc9e, xiaomi cc9e, cc9e china launch, xioami cc9 specifications, features cc9
The retail box of Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone Mi CC9 has been leaked online (Image source: Twitter/bang_gogo_)

The retail-box of Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone Mi CC9, scheduled to launch on July 2 in China, has been leaked online. A Twitter user @bang_gogo_ shared renders of the colourful retail box of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone showing all the four sides, carrying words like Carry, Cool, and Chic.

A few days ago, Xiaomi had announced on that it will be launching the first smartphone of its new CC-series made for the “Curious & Creative” consumers on July 2. Later, the company shared a teaser for the 32MP selfie shooter of the upcoming smartphone with some sample shots.

xiaomi cc9, cc9, cc9 launch, cc9 retail box, cc9 retail box leak, cc9 china launch, mi cc9, xiaomi mi cc9, cc9e, xiaomi cc9e, cc9e china launch, xioami cc9 specifications, features cc9
Xiaomi to launch first CC series phone in China on July 2, 2019.

The CC lineup has been made in partnership with Meitu and it is expected to have impressive photography capabilities. The leaks suggest that Xiaomi Mi CC9 will be a high-end smartphone whereas the CC9e will be a slightly toned down device.

Xiaomi has not confirmed the design of the smartphone but leaked renders show a triple camera setup on the CC9 similar to the Asus 6Z that can be flipped to work as the front camera. The leaked render of CC9e shows a Dot Notch design with a vertically placed 48MP triple camera setup on the back. The same design has been spotted in an official teaser video of the CC9e.

Advertising

Also read | Xiaomi Mi CC9, the first CC-series phone to launch on July 2: What we know so far

As per the leaks, both the CC9 and CC9e are expected to come 4,000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The high-end Xiaomi Mi CC9 is reported to sport a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and the CC9e is expected to feature a smaller 5.97-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution.

The Mi CC9 is rumoured to have powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with support for 27W rapid charging, whereas the CC9e is expected to sport the Snapdragon 710 chipset. Both the phones are expected to run Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro smartphones launched in India; price starts at Rs 8,999
2 Realme shows off 64MP quad rear camera on its upcoming phone
3 Samsung Galaxy A90 to have Snapdragon 855 processor, 48MP triple rear cameras: Report