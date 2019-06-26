Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box renders leaked ahead of July 2 launch

The retail-box of Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone Mi CC9, scheduled to launch on July 2 in China, has been leaked online. A Twitter user @bang_gogo_ shared renders of the colourful retail box of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone showing all the four sides, carrying words like Carry, Cool, and Chic.

A few days ago, Xiaomi had announced on that it will be launching the first smartphone of its new CC-series made for the “Curious & Creative” consumers on July 2. Later, the company shared a teaser for the 32MP selfie shooter of the upcoming smartphone with some sample shots.

The CC lineup has been made in partnership with Meitu and it is expected to have impressive photography capabilities. The leaks suggest that Xiaomi Mi CC9 will be a high-end smartphone whereas the CC9e will be a slightly toned down device.

Xiaomi has not confirmed the design of the smartphone but leaked renders show a triple camera setup on the CC9 similar to the Asus 6Z that can be flipped to work as the front camera. The leaked render of CC9e shows a Dot Notch design with a vertically placed 48MP triple camera setup on the back. The same design has been spotted in an official teaser video of the CC9e.

As per the leaks, both the CC9 and CC9e are expected to come 4,000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The high-end Xiaomi Mi CC9 is reported to sport a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and the CC9e is expected to feature a smaller 5.97-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution.

The Mi CC9 is rumoured to have powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with support for 27W rapid charging, whereas the CC9e is expected to sport the Snapdragon 710 chipset. Both the phones are expected to run Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top.