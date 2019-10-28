Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108MP Penta-lens setup to launch on November 5

Xiaomi has announced that it will unveil the newest member of the CC-series smartphone, Mi CC9 Pro, on November 5 in China. The device is confirmed to have a Penta-lens setup carrying the 108MP camera sensor as well as 5x optical zoom capability.

Xiaomi shared a teaser for the upcoming Mi CC9 Pro smartphone confirming the phone will be launched in China on November at 2 pm local time. Xiaomi is also reportedly launching the Mi TV 5 and Xiaomi watch at the event.

The teaser also gives a look at the green-bodied back of the device carrying words like 108MP and 5X optical right next to the cameras. The 108MP camera sensor is made by Samsung and Xiaomi’s Mi MIX Alpha was launched with the sensor a while ago.

The camera array on the Mi CC9 Pro is aligned vertically to the left side of the back like the one we’ve seen on the Redmi Note 8 but the design of the Mi CC9 Pro bears more similarity to the Note 8 Pro. The camera bump sports three sensors whereas the rest two are placed below the module under the flat back.

The Mi CC9 Pro sports quad-LED flash (2x dual LED) right next to the camera sensor. The edge of the phone visible in the teaser sports volume rockers and the power button sits below it. Since we cannot spot the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in the cropped out image, the Mi CC9 Pro could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, as suggested by a leak.

Mi CC9 Pro specifications (leaked)

The Mi CC9 Pro has been leaked to have a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is reported to sport a 108MP + 13MP (wide-angle lens) + 8MP (telephoto) camera setup at the back and a 32MP front-facing camera lens. There was no mention of two additional camera sensors in the leak.

Snapdragon 730G

6.4″ Full HD+ AMOLED with waterdrop notch

In-display FS

108MP + 13MP (Wide Angle) + 8MP (Telephoto)

32MP

4000mAh with 20W+ charging

Android 10

IR blaster

NFC

9mm thick

180g

6GB+128GB around 2599 Yuan Can you guess this one? 😉 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) October 18, 2019

The Mi CC9 Pro is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W+ fast charging. The device is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor that powers the Oppo Reno2 smartphone. The leak also suggests that the phone could come in 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM with a price tag of Yuan 2,599, which is around Rs 26,000.