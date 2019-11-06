Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro: Top features of the 108MP camera smartphone

Xiaomi’s Mi CC9 Pro is now official and the device starts at Yuan 27,99 in China for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, which converts to around Rs 28,000. The smartphone will also be unveiled today in Madrid, Spain as the Mi Note 10. As of now, there is no word on the availability of the device in India. The highlights of the Mi CC9 Pro include a 108MP penta-lens camera setup at the back and a Snapdragon 730G processor.

Mi CC9 Pro/ Mi Note 10: Top features

Xiaomi has been marketing the camera prowess of the Mi CC9 Pro (or the Mi Note 10) more than any other feature. Even before the device was first unveiled in China, the company had shared the camera samples and features of its 108MP penta-lens camera. Here’s what you need to know.

108MP primary lens

The primary camera on the Mi CC9 Pro is the 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that has been developed by Samsung in collaboration with Xiaomi. The sensor is the first one to adopt a large size of 1/1.33-inch and uses pixel-merging Tetracell technology to produce 27MP images.

The sensor was first used in Xiaomi’s all-screen Mi MIX Alpha smartphone. There are also reports suggesting that Samsung could use the same 108MP sensor in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11.

Ultrawide lens, telephoto lens, and macro lens

The penta-lens camera setup of the Mi CC9 Pro carries a 20MP ultrawide-angle lens with 117-degrees of field of view. There is a 2MP dedicated macro lens that is capable of 1.5cm Super Macro shots. The 12MP telephoto lens on the MI CC9 Pro offers 2x optical zoom and the ultra telephoto lens offers 10x hybrid optical zoom as well as 50x digital zoom.

Snapdragon 730G processor

The Mi CC9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, which is a gaming chipset. Qualcomm claims that the chipset provides 15 per cent graphics boost over the SD730 for a more powerful gaming experience. The chipset also supports True HDR and based on an 8nm production process.

The octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset is paired with Adreno 618GPU and has a CPU clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. The CPU cores on the chipset have a 2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold and 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver structure.

Other specifications

The Mi CC9 Pro has a 32MP selfie shooter and features a Super AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The HDR10 display has a maximum brightness of 600 nits. The Mi CC9 Pro is backed by a 5,260mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.