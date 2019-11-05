Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch, Mi TV 5 Series Launch Live Updates: Mi Watch with Snapdragon 3100 Wear announced

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch, Mi TV 5 Series Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi’s big November event is upon us, and this year the company is expected to launch a slew of new devices, including the Mi CC9 Pro aka Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Watch and Mi TV 5.

The anticipation around the Mi CC9 Pro is at its peak, given its the first mainstream smartphone to feature a 108MP camera. We are expecting the Mi Watch, Xiaomi’s first-ever smartwatch. This smartwatch, which we believe will cost half the price of Apple Watch, will run Google’s WearOS. Then there’s the Mi TV 5, which will reportedly come with 4K Quantum dot display.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm CST or 11:30 am IST. Xiaomi will be live streaming the event, which you can catch live on the company’s official Weibo page and Mi.com. Stay tuned as we provide all the latest updates as they happen.