Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch, Mi TV 5 Series Launch Live Updates: Mi Watch with Snapdragon 3100 Wear announced

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch, Mi TV 5 Series Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi’s big November event is upon us, and this year the company is expected to launch a slew of new devices, including the Mi CC9 Pro aka Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Watch and Mi TV 5.
The anticipation around the Mi CC9 Pro is at its peak, given its the first mainstream smartphone to feature a 108MP camera. We are expecting the Mi Watch, Xiaomi’s first-ever smartwatch. This smartwatch, which we believe will cost half the price of Apple Watch, will run Google’s WearOS. Then there’s the Mi TV 5, which will reportedly come with 4K Quantum dot display.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm CST or 11:30 am IST. Xiaomi will be live streaming the event, which you can catch live on the company’s official Weibo page and Mi.com. Stay tuned as we provide all the latest updates as they happen.
Mi Watch starts at 1299 Yuan in China
The Mi Watch sports a similar design as the Apple Watch. It has a square-shaped display with 3D sapphire glass, a circular crown on its right side and support for eSIM. The watch also features GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. It starts at 1299 Yuan in China.
Mi Watch announced with WearOS
The Mi Watch has finally been launched. This is Xaomi's first smartwatch to run MiUI for Watch, a new OS designed to run on smartwatches. In the international market, the Mi Watch runs Google's WearOS.
Mi C99 Pro starts at 2799 Yuan in China
The base model of Mi CC9 Pro will cost 2799 Yuan in China. This variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM and 128GB model will cost 3099 Yuan. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM and 256GB model is priced at 3499 Yuan.
Mi C99 Pro features in-display fingerprint scanner, MIUI 10
Like Xiaomi's latest smartphone, this device too features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone runs Android 9.0 based on MIUI 10.
Mi CC9 Pro's telephoto lens comes with 10X hybrid zoom
Mi CC9 Pro has a penta-lens camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 108MP primary sensor, 5MP telephoto lens, 12MP depth sensor, 20MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro lens. This is the same Samsung-made camera sensor found in the Mi Mix Alpha.
Mi CC9 Pro packs 5260mAh battery, 32MP front camera
The premium mid-range smartphone has a curved 6.47-inch OLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and a Snapdragon 730 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a front camera of 32MP. The 5260mAh battery supports 30W fast charging.
Mi CC9 Pro features a 108MP camera
Xiaomi has officially launched the Mi CC9 Pro with a 108MP camera. The phone packs in five cameras on the back, making the second phone after the Nokia 9 PureView to come with a penta-lens camera setup.
Mi TV 5 is an entry-level model in the Mi TV 5 series
Apart from the Mi TV 5 Pro, Xiaomi is also bringing the Mi TV 5 to the market. The TV will come in three screen sizes: 55", 65" and 75". The Mi TV 5 starts at 2999 Yuan in China for the base model.
Xiaom Mi TV 5 Pro comes in three screen sizes
At last, Xiaomi made the Mi TV 5 Pro official at an event in Beijing today. The TV comes in three screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The 55-inch Mi TV 5 Pro is priced at 3699 Yuan, while the 65-inch version is priced at 4999 Yuan. Meanwhile, the top-end version, the one with 75-inch screen size will cost 9999 Yuan.
Mi TV 5 to feature a 4K QLED panel
Xiaomi is finally jumping into the premium smart TV market with the Mi TV 5. This is the first time Xiaomi will be using a 4K QLED panel in its smart TVs. Not too long ago, OnePlus also launched a smart TV with a QLED panel. Samsung is likely to be supplying QLED panels to both OnePlus and Xiaomi.
Mi CC9 Pro aka Mi Note 10 Pro will feature five cameras
Mi CC9 Pro or Mi Note 10 Pro has been confirmed to feature five cameras on the back. After the Nokia 9 PureView, Xiaomi's Mi CC9 Pro will be the second smartphone in the market to feature a penta-lens camera system. While we do not know the full specifications of the cameras, but we do know that the primary camera will be a 108MP unit.
Mi Watch will likely run Google's WearOS
It's happening. Xiaomi's Mi Watch, which happens to the company's debut smartwatch, is likely to run Google's WearOS. That's hardly surprising. Although Google has had WearOS for quite some time, it has not managed to make a dent in the smartwatch segment. Xiaomi, which makes affordable devices, could popularise WearOS among the masses.