Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch launch event in China: What to expect, livestream timings

Xiaomi is its big launch event in China on November 5, where a new smartphone the Mi CC9 Pro is expected. The Mi CC9 Pro will launch as Mi Note 10 in global markets and a launch is scheduled in Madrid, Spain on the next day on November 6. The event in China will also see other Xiaomi products, which are the Mi Watch and Mi TV. Xiaomi has itself shared several teasers, and details for all of its upcoming products.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro launch: Timing in China and how to watch livestream

The launch event for Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch and Mi TV 5 is expected to start at 2 pm China Time in Beijing. Xiaomi usually has a livestream on its China website for its events taking place in the country. For India, the launch event will start at 11.30 am IST.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro (Mi Note 10): Expected specifications

The Mi CC9 Pro will have five cameras at the back, which is the highlight of the phone. Xiaomi has already confirmed this. The main camera will be 108MP, along with a 20MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP zoom camera with 5x optical zoom, 2MP camera for Macro shots and a 12MP camera for Portraits and depth.

The phone will have a 6.47-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 730G processor, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and a 32MP front camera. The battery will be 5260 mAh with 30 W fast charging, which Xiaomi has confirmed. The focus with the Mi CC9 Pro will be the camera. This will officially be the first phone to launch with a camera with 108 megapixels.

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Expected specifications

The Mi Watch has also been leaked ahead of the launch, and the design bears a resemblance to the Apple Watch. The Mi Watch has a square screen similar to the Apple Watch with a single button on the upper right side. According to teasers, the Mi Watch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and could also have a dedicate eSIM variant. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has called the watch as “a smartphone for your wrist”. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi Watch will have a sapphire glass on its front, which is scratch resistant and scratch-proof.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series: Expected features

A new Mi TV 5 series is also expected. Xiaomi’s own teasers hint at a 4K quantum dot screen and the NTSC colour gamut will be at 108 per cent. The colour gamut refers to the colours that can be displayed by a TV and 108 per cent means it will be one of the best when it comes to colour reproduction. The Mi TV 5 series will likely come in different sizes given that this is what we have seen with previous Mi TVs as well.