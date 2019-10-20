Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro could come with Snapdragon 730G processor, 108MP triple rear camera

Xiaomi had launched the Mi CC9 and CC9e in China a while ago and looks like Mi CC9 Pro will be the newest member of the CC series. The Mi CC9 Pro is rumoured to launch in the country on October 24 and a now a tipster has shared the full specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi device.

Twitter user Sudhanshu Ambhore has posted the specifications of a device and asked the users to guess the name of the device. Later he confirmed that the specifications do belong to the upcoming Mi CC9 Pro smartphone. He also claims that the price of the phone will be Yuan 2,599 (around Rs 26,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

Earlier it was leaked that the Mi CC9 Pro will feature the 108MP camera sensor made by Samsung, which at the moment is available only in Xiaomi’s Mi MIX Alpha smartphone. The specifications leaked by Ambhore reiterate this information while adding that the primary camera sensor will be paired with a 13MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens.

As per the leak, the Mi CC9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor– the same chip that powers the Oppo Reno2. The CC9 Pro is said to feature a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with waterdrop-notch on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Snapdragon 730G

6.4″ Full HD+ AMOLED with waterdrop notch

In-display FS

108MP + 13MP (Wide Angle) + 8MP (Telephoto)

32MP

4000mAh with 20W+ charging

Android 10

IR blaster

NFC

9mm thick

180g

6GB+128GB around 2599 Yuan Can you guess this one? 😉 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) October 18, 2019

The phone is reported to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W+ fast charging. As per the leak, the Mi CC9 Pro will come with NFC support as well as carry the IR blaster. The tweet also mentions that the phone will be 9mm thick and it will weigh 180 gm.

Xioami is yet to announce the specifications of the device or to confirm its existence in the first place. However, the Mi CC9 Pro has been spotted on the EEC Certification website and Xiaomi also dropped the price on the Mi CC 9.