Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108MP and five-rear cameras, Snapdragon 730G processor launched

Xiaomi today launched the Mi CC9 Pro, the third CC-9 series smartphone, in China at a launch event for a starting price of Yuan 2,799 for the base model of 6GB/128GB, which is around Rs 28,000 on conversion. The highlights of the device include a 108MP penta-lens setup at the back and a Snapdragon 730G gaming chipset.

Advertising

The Mi CC9 Pro is expected to be launched globally later this month as Mi Note 10. Xiaomi had announced to launch the Mi Note 10 on November 6 in Madrid, Spain. The penta-lens setup of the Mi CC9 Pro aka Mi Note 10 features 10x hybrid zoom, has an ultrawide lens, a dedicated macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Mi CC9 Pro price

The Mi CC9 Pro has been priced at Yuan 2,799 (around Rs 28,000) for the 6GB/128GB model whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM model is priced at Yuan 3,099 (around Rs 31,000). The 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model has been priced at Yuan 3,499 (around Rs 35,000).

Mi CC9 Pro specifications

The Mi CC9 Pro features a 6.47-inch curved OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a dot-notch on top to house the 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Advertising

The Mi CC9 Pro sports a penta-lens setup at the back featuring a primary 108MP sensor with 1/1.33-inch pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, and optical image stabilisation. The sensor has been made by Samsung and it featured earlier on Xiaomi’s Mi MIX Alpha device.

Also read | Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch, Mi TV 5 Series Launch Live Updates

The primary sensor is paired with an 8MP telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom and optical image stabilisation, 12MP portrait lens, 20MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens to make the rear camera a combination of 108+8+12+20+2MP. The MI CC9 Pro is backed by a 5,260mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC support, and Hi-Res audio as well.