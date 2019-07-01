Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Meitu edition launch tomorrow: Everything we know

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its new Mi CC9 series tomorrow at an event in China. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e and Mi CC9 Meitu edition are the three mobile phones expected from Xiaomi, and we have seen several leaks around the price, design of these phones. The Mi CC9 series has also been spotted on China’s regulatory authority TENAA.

Xiaomi has already confirmed a 32MP camera on the front, a glass gradient design, and 48MP camera at the back for Mi CC9 series. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had posted on Weibo that three phones: Mi CC9, CC9e and CC9 Meitu custom version will be introduced. He had also said that the Mito custom version would have a special colour and the highest variant will come with 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB storage.

Xiaomi’s Mi CC9 launch event will begin at 7 pm Beijing time, which is 4.30 pm in India. Here’s a look at what we know about the Mi CC9 series so far.

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Meitu launch: Expected price

According to leaks posted on Twitter, Mi CC9e will be the cheapest option with base storage of 64GB coupled with 6GB RAM and the price will start at Yuan 1599. The Mi CC9e will have two more variants at Yuan 1899 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, Yuan 2199 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Mi CC9 will start at Yuan 2599 or Yuan 2499 (the latter price was posted on e-commerce websites in China) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB version, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version will cost Yuan 2799. The highest one will be the 8GB RAM and 256GB version priced at Yuan 3099.

The prices for the Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition have not yet leaked. Xiaomi’s teasers reveal that the Mi CC9 will come in a Dark blue option and a white coloured variant.

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e launch: Expected specifications

Xiaomi Mi CC9 will sport a 6.39 (inches) display, full HD+ or 1080p in terms of resolution, and this is expected to be an OLED screen The device will have 4000 mAh battery and dual-SIM card, along with Android as the OS, though MIUI 10 will be on top.

Rumours claim the phone will run the Snapdragon 730 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM along with a maximum of 256 storage. The phone will have a USB-C port for charging. Xiaomi Mi CC9 will have a triple camera at the back as can be seen in the official images. Xiaomi has confirmed that the 48MP sensor at the back will indeed be the Sony IMX586 on Mi CC9. We have seen this same sensor being used on other popular devices like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 series from the brand.

The Mi CC9e will have a smaller display, which will be 5.9-inches, according to some leaks. The phone’s model number was listed as M1906F9SC on TENAA. It will run the Snapdragon 710 processor and will have a triple camera at the back with the 48MP sensor, though this will not be the Sony IMX586 sensor. Instead Xiaomi could use the Sony IMX582 sensor.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu edition: Expected specifications

The TENAA images for the Mi CC9 Meitu Edition show a horizontal gradient at the back, which has a reddish to green hue. The phone also shows the Meitu logo at the back instead of Xiaomi.

The Mi CC9 Meitu edition will likely have the same specifications as the Mi CC9. The display will be 6.39-inch at full HD+ resolution coupled with 4000 mAh battery and the dimensions are 156.8 x 74.5 x 8.67 mm. The Meitu edition will have a 48MP main camera at the back and 32MP selfie camera at the back. The battery on the TENAA page says 3940 mAh, which likely means a 4000 mAh battery.

The highlight of the Mi CC9 Meitu Edition will be the selfie camera, which could offer some special features, including AI Potrait mode, low-light performance for selfies. Based on one of the teasers that Meitu posted on Weibo, it might be possible to take selfies even in a room with no lighting, and get near-perfect results.