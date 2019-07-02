Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Meitu Edition Launch LIVE Updates: What will be the price?

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Meitu Edition Launch Price, Specifications, Features LIVE Updates: Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e and Mi CC9 Meitu edition smartphones will launch in China today. The event will begin at 7 pm Beijing time, which is 4.30 pm in India and will also be streamed live on Xiaomi’s Weibo channel as well as its China website. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has confirmed several specifications of its Mi CC9 series phones. These include 32MP front camera, glass gradient design, and 48MP camera at the back. The Mito custom version will have a special colour, Xiaomi has confirmed.

As for the price, Mi CC9e is said to be the most affordable starting at Yuan 1599 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Mi CC9e with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Yuan 1899, while its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at Yuan 2199. Mi CC9 will start at Yuan 2599.