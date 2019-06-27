Xiaomi Mi CC9 first look shows triple rear camera, two colour variants

Xiaomi is all set to launch the first smartphone of its new CC-series smartphones in China on July 2, 2019. The company has already teased some specifications of the upcoming Mi CC9 smartphone including its 48MP rear camera and 32MP front camera, and now it has given us the first look of the device as well.

Advertising

Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi has posted pictures of two colour variants of the Mi CC9 — Blue and White — showing their back. The phones are The Mi CC9 features a vertically placed triple rear camera setup aligned to the left. The LED flash sits below the camera array and the texts “48MP AI Camera” and “Xiaomi” also sit in the same line.

At the bottom, there are two speaker grille and a USB Type-C port in the middle. The volume rockers and power button sit at the right edge, while the IR blaster and 3.5mm audio jack are placed on the top.

Earlier, the retail box of the Mi CC9 was leaked online carrying words like Carry, Cool, and Chic. Xiaomi has already revealed that the phone will have a triple rear camera setup that will carry a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor.

Advertising

As per the leaks, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 730 processor. The phone is expected to feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.

Also read | Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box renders leaked ahead of July 2 launch

The Mi CC9 is reported to run Android 9 Pie with Xiaomi’s custom skin MIUI 10 on top. It is said to feature a 4,000mAh battery.