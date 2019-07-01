Xiaomi Mi CC9 to launch as Mi A3 outside China?

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi CC9, the first device of its new CC-series smartphone in China tomorrow. The company had shared teasers on Weibo showing the look of the upcoming smartphone. However, a tipster has claimed that the Mi CC9 could be launched as Xiaomi Mi A3 in the global market.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore posted on Twitter that the design of the Android One powered Xiaomi Mi A3 will be similar to Xiaomi Mi CC9. Replying to a comment on the post, the tipster confirmed the possibility of the Xiaomi Mi A3 being a global version of the Mi CC9.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 is scheduled to launch in Beijing on July 2 at 7pm local time (4:30 pm as per Indian Standard Time). The company has already revealed that the phone will sport a triple rear camera, carrying a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The front camera on the device will be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Apart from the official confirmation, leaks suggest that the Mi CC9 could sport a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

Mi CC9 has been confirmed to be available in two colour variants– White and Blue. It sports a USB Type-C port and two speaker grilles at the bottom, volume rockers and power button at the right edge, IR blaster and 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. The phone could feature a 4,000mAh battery.

Don’t worry Android One lovers, there will be a #Xiaomi Mi A3 and it’s design is quite similar to #XiaomiCC9. pic.twitter.com/hdO69QtQpA — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) June 27, 2019

Xiaomi Mi A3 was reported to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. The device was also leaked to sport a triple rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera.

The leaks of Xiaomi Mi A3 sit in line with the known specifications and leaks of the Mi CC9. So, there is a possibility that Xiaomi may launch the Mi CC9 as the Mi A3 outside China.