Xiaomi Mi CC9, CC9e specifications leak ahead of July 2 launch

Xiaomi recently announced that it will be launching its first smartphone in the new CC-series lineup on July 2 in China. The smartphone maker is expected to launch two smartphones which are expected to be called Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. With nearly a week left the launch, new leaks have emerged on the internet which show the features the smartphones.

Apart from this, there is also a live photo which has emerged that is being rumoured to be of the Mi CC9 smartphone. In the photo, the smartphone is seen having an absolute screen display with no notch.

The photo, which surfaced on China’s social networking site Weibo, only shows the front side of the phone. There is a bit of bezel at the bottom of the display screen. The smartphone may feature a pop-up camera.

The specs that have leaked on the internet, suggest that both Mi CC9 and CC9e smartphones will be having an in-display fingerprint reader along with triple camera setups.

According to the spec sheet shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, Mi CC9 will be running on the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. It will be coming with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ display with 2340×1080 pixel resolution. It will be powered by Snapdragon 730 processor and come with a 4,000mAh battery. The device is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB 2.0 Type-C port, and Hi-Res audio support as well.

In terms of optics, the Mi CC9 will come with a triple rear camera setup having a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, 16MP secondary sensor, and 12MP third sensor. The phone is expected to feature a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Coming to Mi CC9e, the device will come with a 5.97-inch full-HD+ display with 2340×1080 pixel resolution. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 710 processor and will have a 3,500mAh battery. The device will come with USB 2.0 Type-C port, and Hi-Res audio support. It will also have a triple camera setup having 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor paired with 8MP and 5MP lenses.