Xiaomi Mi CC 9, Mi CC 9e with triple cameras and in-display fingerprint sensors launched

Xiaomi has launched its new Mi CC 9 series today in China. The new series consists of two smartphones, Mi CC 9 and Mi CC 9e. Both the devices come with a 3D glass body, triple rear cameras and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Advertising

The Xiaomi Mi CC 9 is priced at Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Mi CC 9e is priced at 1,299 Yuan (approximately Rs 13,000) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 13,99 (approximately Rs 14,000) and the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000).

Xiaomi Mi CC 9 sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710e processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,030mAh battery.

Mi CC 9 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP and a 2MP sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor placed in the dot notch for taking selfies.

Advertising

Also Read: Best Xiaomi gadgets you can buy for under Rs 5000

Coming to the Xiaomi Mi CC 9e, it sports a 6.08-inch AMOLED display. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. Just like the Mi CC 9, it also runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top and will be backed by a 4,030mAh battery.

It also comes with a triple camera setup on the back in a 48MP+8MP+2MP configuration. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.