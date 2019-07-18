Xiaomi Mi A3 with Snapdragon 665, triple rear cameras launched: Price, features

Xiaomi has launched the Mi A3, the third-generation Android One smartphone and a successor to the Mi A2, at an event in Spain. The device has been priced at Euro 249, which is around Rs 19,000 for the 4GB+64GB storage model whereas the 4GB+128GB model is priced at Euro 279, which is around Rs 21,500.

A number of leaks and rumours suggested that the device will be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi CC9 but several reports claimed that the Mi A3 series will sport a better processor than the Mi CC9 series. However, the Mi A3 is powered by the same Snapdragon 665 processor, which powers the Mi CC9e.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is indeed a rebrand version of Mi CC9e but it runs the stock Android, instead of Xiaomi’s MIUI skin. The phone has been launched in three colour variants — Blue, White, and Gray. It will go on sale in Spain on July 24, 2019.

Xiaomi has not announced anything about its availability in other parts of the world. Since the company is sharing teasers for the device on its official Twitter handle, the launch should not be very far away.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

As already mentioned, the Mi A3 is an Android One device and it draws power from the Snapdragon 665 processor. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ AMOLED display with 1560×720 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone carries Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Mi A3 sports a triple rear camera setup carrying a primary 48MP sensor with an f/1.78 aperture clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera of the phone is a 32MP selfie shooter placed in the waterdrop-style notch on the top.

A notable difference in Xiaomi Mi A3 is the presence of 3.5mm headphone jack, given the Chinese smartphone maker got rid of it in the Mi A2. The Mi A3 sports a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, however, the phone comes with a 10W charger in the box.