Xiaomi Mi A3 with Android One, triple cameras to launch in India on Aug 21

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch Mi A3 in India on August 21, the company’s India head Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed in a tweet. The Android One phone with triple rear cameras, where the primary sensor is 48MP was unveiled in Spain in July this year. Xiaomi Mi A3 will launch in India at 12 noon on August 21, Jain tweeted.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is an Android One device, just like its predecessors and comes with two years of software updates and three years of security updates promised. Another highlight is the 48MP primary lens at the back clubbed with a secondary wide-angle lens and a third depth sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch on August 21: Expected price

In Spain, the phone is priced starting Euro 249, which is around Rs 19,000 for the 4GB+64GB storage model. The 4GB+128GB model is priced at Euro 279, which is around Rs 21,500. The price is India is expected to be similar. Mi A3 comes in Blue, White, and Gray colour variants.

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch on August 21: Specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi A3 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top and has a dewdrop notch on top. Mi A3 runs stock version of Android.

4⃣8⃣ MP📷📷📷 ➕#AndroidOne = ❓❓❓ Crack this simple equation and tell me in comments. We are launching #48MPAndroidOne on 21st August at 12 noon. RT this and let every Mi fan know. Do tag me & @XiaomiIndia. 3000 RTs & I am giving away ‘One’.#Xiaomi ❤️ #XiaomiAndroidOne pic.twitter.com/p3aCJ7Cflq — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 13, 2019

Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64 or 128GB storage. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone sports triple rear cameras, a combination of 48MP sensor with an f/1.78 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a third 2MP depth sensor. The front 32MP camera is included in the notch.

Mi A3 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, even though the company ditched this feature in its predecessor Mi A2. The Mi A3 is backed by a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging but the charger that comes bundled in the box is a 10W one.