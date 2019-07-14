Xiaomi Mi A3 press renders show Mi CC9 like design, triple rear cameras

The launch of Xiaomi Mi A3 seems to be just around the corner as the Chinese smartphone maker keeps teasing the third generation Android One powered device from Xiaomi. Earlier, it was reported that the Mi A3 will be a rebranded Mi CC9e and now ahead of the official announcement from Xiaomi, the press renders of the device have been leaked.

Winfuture.de shared the press renders of the Mi A3, which confirms the device to be a rebranded Mi CC9e that was launched in China this month. The only difference between the design of two device is the ‘Android One’ tag printed on the back of the device to the bottom right.

The front panel of the device shows the stock Android UI, instead of MIUI. The report mentions that Xiaomi could mix the components of the Mi CC9 and CC9e to make the Mi A3.

[Tell Mi] What are the top THREE upgrades you just can’t wait to see from #MiA3? #PhotosWithoutLimits pic.twitter.com/jYG8eaaNyg — Xiaomi #PhotosWithoutLimits (@Xiaomi) July 13, 2019

A previous report by MySmartPrice claims that Xiaomi will launch two devices under the A3 series — Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite. The Mi A3 could be powered by Snapdragon 730 chipset, instead of Snapdragon 710 of Mi CC9 and the Mi A3 Lite could be powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor, instead of the Snapdragon 660 of Mi CC9e. However, a report by GSMArena claims the Mi A3 to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

Rest of the details of the Mi A3 series seem to be in line with the Mi CC9 series including a Super AMOLED display, triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP combination, and a 32MP front camera placed in the waterdrop-style notch on top of the screen. The triple rear camera setup on the Mi A3 has been teased by Xiaomi as well.