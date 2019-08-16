Xiaomi Mi A3 ‘notify me’ page live on Amazon, launch on August 21

Xiaomi will be launching its Mi A3 smartphone in India on August 21. Amazon has now setup a ‘Notify me’ listing page, which hints that the device will be sold exclusively on the website. The company has not mentioned any details regarding the device’s price or availability on the page.

To recall, the device was first launched in Spain back in July. It is priced at Euro 249 (approximately Rs 19,900) for the 64GB storage variant and Euro 279 (approximately Rs 22,200) for the 128GB storage variant. The device comes in three colour options: Not Just Blue, More Than White and Kind of Gray.

The company might end up making changes in the India variant of the Mi A3, but as of now, it has not said anything of such sort. The global variant of the device sports a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB internal storage expandable via a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration. The device is a part of Google’s Android One program. Devices under this program run stock Android and are guaranteed to get two years of system updates and three years of security updates.

Xiaomi Mi A3 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. In the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.