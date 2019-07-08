Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite Android One to launch soon? Here’s everything we know so far

Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite could be a global version of Mi CC9e, which was launched in China earlier this month. A new Xiaomi Android One phone, which has the same dimensions as the Mi CC9e has been listed on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

To recall, Xiaomi has in the past rebranded Mi 5x and Mi 6X as Mi A1 and Mi A2 respectively for the global market. Both the predecessors of Mi A3 are Android One phones with two years of software updates and three years of security updates promised.

Typically, Xiaomi launches its Mi A-series phones in India in the August-September time-frame every year, which means that Mi A3 could make its debut soon if the company decides to stick to the timeline. Let us take a look at everything we know so far about Xiaomi Mi A3:

Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite rebranded version of Mi CC9e?

Xiaomi Mi CC9e could launch as Mi A3 Lite in global markets, hints FCC listing of a new Android One Xiaomi phone, which will come with a 48MP AI back camera. Schematics of the phone were also posted on the site, which looks similar to Mi CC9e. Xiaomi’s Android One phone is listed on FCC with model number M1906F9SH.

Visible are cutouts for back camera setup and LED flash on the top left, whereas Android One branding is present on the bottom right corner. The dimensions of the phone listed are 153 (height) x 71 (width) mm, in comparison to Mi CC9e’s 153.48×71.85 mm dimensions respectively.

A previous report by XDA Developers claims that Xiaomi is testing two Android One phones with in-display fingerprint sensor with code-names ‘bamboo_sprout’ and ‘cosmos_sprout’, likely to be Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite.

Notably, all smartphones in the list of Google Play certified Android devices under Android One program have ‘sprout’ in their code-name, which suggests the two Xiaomi phones will be launched under the programme. To recall, Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite were codenamed “jasmine_sprout,” and “daisy_sprout” respectively.

The smartphones are said to have 32MP front-facing cameras, which is in line with Mi CC9e selfie camera specifications. The report says the mid-range devices will be powered by Snapdragon-600 series processors.

Xiaomi Mi CC9e specifications

Xiaomi Mi CC 9e sports a 3D glass body design and three cameras at the back. It gets a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch on the top. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. Mi CC9e runs Android 9.0 Pie with Xiaomi’s own MIUI 10 skin.

In terms of camera, Mi CC 9e features sports a triple camera setup on the back, a combination of 48MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, and a third 2MP sensor. The front camera is 32MP and the battery is 4,030mAh. Mi CC9e uses in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for authentication.

Mi CC 9e is priced at 1299 Yuan (Rs 13,000 approximately) in China for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant will cost Yuan 1399, which is around Rs 14,000 on conversion, while the 6GB RAM+128GB storage model is priced at Yuan 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approximately).

Xiaomi Mi A3 rebranded version of Mi CC9?

Meanwhile, the higher-end Mi CC9 could be rebranded as Mi A3 for the global market. The phone has comes with the same specifications as the Mi CC9e except for a few changes like the display size, processor, and support for 18W fast charging. The Mi CC9 gets a bigger 6.39-inch display, Snapdragon 710 processor with Adreno 616 GPU, and 18W fast charging support with QC 4 fast charging protocol.

The phone is available in two storage options starting at a price of 1799 yuan (Rs 18,000 approximately) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model and 1999 yuan (around Rs 20,000) for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant respectively.