Xiaomi Mi A3 live images leaked again, launch on July 17

Xiaomi has been sharing teasers for its upcoming smartphone Mi A3 for quite some time now and we have also witnessed press render leaks of the device as well suggesting the phone to be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi CC9 series that launched in China some time ago. In a recent development, hands-on images of the device and its retail box have been leaked online which also paint the same picture.

Not only this, Xiaomi Spain Twitter handle revealed the launch date for the device as well. As per Google Translate of the tweet, the next-gen Xiaomi Mi A series device will be unveiled on Wednesday, that is July 17, 2019.

Since the Xiaomi Mi A3 is meant to be a global product, we can assume the Chinese smartphone maker to launch the device in India as well, given it is holding a launch event in New Delhi on July 17 where it will be announcing the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones.

Coming back to the hands-on image and retail box leak of the Xiaomi Mi A3, GSMArena claims it received the images from an anonymous tipster that confirm the design and key specifications of the upcoming device.

The white coloured box of the Xiaomi Mi A3 shows three colour models of the device– Blue, White, and Black. The images on the retail box are identical to Xiaomi Mi CC9, which was also suggested by press renders leaks.

The image of the actual device shows the phone sporting a dot-notch display with a protective film on top carrying the name of the device as well as key specifications. As per the image, the phone sports triple rear camera setup including a 48MP sensor and an ultra-wide sensor.

Nuestros Mi Fans lo tienen claro, la serie Mi A reúne todo lo necesario: sistema Android, y todas las ventajas de ser un dispositivo Xiaomi. ¿Preparados para lo que está a puntito de llegar el miércoles 17 de julio? 🤭#AndroidONE #MiA3 pic.twitter.com/4OjiWl5cD4 — Xiaomi España (@XiaomiEspana) July 15, 2019

The protective sheet also reveals the phone to have a 4,030mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 6.08-inch AMOLED display, 18W fast charging support, and a 32MP selfie camera. The sheet also reveals that the processor on the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and not the Snapdragon 730 as suggested by some previous leaks.

All these specifications are the same as the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi CC9e. So, it is very much possible that Xiaomi will unveil the Mi CC9e as the Mi A3 in India on July 17 running the stock Android instead of Xiaomi’s MIUI skin.