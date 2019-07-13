Xiaomi Mi A3, A3 Lite could launch soon, hints company

Xiaomi has started teasing the Mi A3 smartphone fuelling the anticipation that the successor to last year’s famous Mi A2 could be launched very soon. On Twitter, the company replied to a nearly one-year-old tweet by Unbox Therapy which read that the Mi A2 was a “crazy good deal” and suggested that the Mi A3 could be better.

In its tweet, Xiaomi said, “If you thought #MiA2 was a crazy good deal, get ready for Mi A3⃣! @UnboxTherapy we really hope you like. Coming very soon!”

If you thought #MiA2 was a crazy good deal, get ready for Mi A3⃣! @UnboxTherapy we really hope you like. Coming very soon! — Xiaomi #PhotosWithoutLimits (@Xiaomi) July 12, 2019

On the same day in a separate tweet, the company’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung also teased the arrival of the A2 series successors by asking Xiaomi users what were they looking forward to the most in the next Mi A series smartphones.

In the tweet, Sung said, “One year ago, we launched our next generation Android One smartphones #MiA2 and #MiA2Lite. What’s everyone looking forward to the most in the next generation of the Mi A series?”

One year ago, we launched our next generation Android One smartphones #MiA2 and #MiA2Lite. 👍 What’s everyone looking forward to the most in the next generation of the Mi A series? #Xiaomi #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/PLYBEZSlDp — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) July 12, 2019

Interestingly in any of the tweets, there is no specific date or timeline given by Xiaomi for the launch of the Mi A3 smartphone. However, with the number of teasers being given out by the company it can well be expected to be unveiled soon.

According to a previous leak, the Mi A3 Lite might be a global version of Mi CC9e, which was launched in China earlier this month. A Xiaomi Android One phone having similar dimensions as the Mi CC9e was listed on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Xiaomi Mi CC 9e comes with a 3D glass body design and triple back cameras. It has a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch on the top. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Xiaomi’s own MIUI 10 skin.

In terms of optics, Mi CC 9e features sports a triple camera setup on the back, a combination of 48MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, and a third 2MP sensor. The front camera is 32MP and the battery is 4,030mAh. It uses the in-display fingerprint sensor and face-unlock feature for authentication.

Typically, Xiaomi launches its Mi A-series phones in India during August-September every year, which means that the Mi A3 series could make its way here soon if the smartphone maker sticks to the same timeline.