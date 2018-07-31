Xiaomi Mi A2 will be Amazon exclusive in India: Expected price, specs, and features

Xiaomi Mi A2 India launch is set for August 8. The phone will be exclusive to Amazon India. Here is the expected India price, features, and specifications. Xiaomi Mi A2 India launch is set for August 8. The phone will be exclusive to Amazon India. Here is the expected India price, features, and specifications.

Xiaomi Mi A2 launch is set for August 8. Ahead of its official debut, Mi A2 has been listed on Amazon India. The listing also mentions that Mi A2 will be exclusive to the e-commerce site and users can click on the ‘Notify me’ option to get notifications when the Mi A2 become available. The camera and processor specifications of the Android One phone have also been mentioned on the dedicated page. Xiaomi Mi A2 India launch was confirmed on Twitter by Manu Kumar Jain, the company’s Vice President and Managing Director for Xiaomi India.

Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with Android One branding with regular software updates promised for the next two years. The phone runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo. Xiaomi has confirmed to indianexpress.com that Mi A2 will support Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 exclusively in India. This is in contrast to the Europe and other markets, where Xiaomi Mi A2 will support QuickCharge 3.0. Mi A2 price in India will likely be close to Rs 20,000. Mi A2 will come in three colour options: Black, Gold and Blue.

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite were launched at an event in Madrid on July 24. Xiaomi has aid that Mi A2 Lite is not coming to the Indian market for now. Though Mi A2 is available in three storage variants, it looks like only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will make it to India. Of course, we will have to wait for an official launch to know more. Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in Spain in three storage variants – 4GB RAM/32GB memory, 4GB RAM/64GB memory, and 6GB RAM/128GB memory.

Xiaomi Mi A2 gets a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It sports a metal unibody design and the display is covered by a 2.5D curved glass. Mi A2 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor and it is backed by a 3010mAh battery. The phone comes with 12MP+20MP dual-rear cameras with each sensor having a f/1.75 aperture. It sports a 20MP selfie camera with AI portrait mode.

