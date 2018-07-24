Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Price, specifications compared

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Let us take a look at the key differences in price, specifications and features of the two phones. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Let us take a look at the key differences in price, specifications and features of the two phones.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Android One smartphones have finally been launched. The two phones come with dual rear cameras and FullView display. Mi A2 and Mi A2 made their debut at an event in Spain. Xiaomi Mi A2 is the successor to last year’s Mi A1, which was the company’s first Android One device. The phone is the global Android One variant of Mi 6X, which was launched in China in May. The Mi A2 Lite has a slightly smaller display compared to the Mi A2, though the battery is a bigger 4,000mAh one.

Xiaomi Mi A2 will be made available in 40 countries, including India. The phone comes in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Gold. Mi A2 in three storage variants – 4GB RAM+32GB storage, 4GB RAM+64GB storage, and 6GB RAM+128GB storage. The cheapest version will cost Euros 249, which is around Rs 20,000 on conversion. Let us take a look at the difference between last year’s Xiaomi Mi A1 and Mi A2 smartphones:

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Price and Availability

Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available in 40 countries. The list also includes India, though an exact launch date is unclear at this point. The 4GB RAM+32GB storage model of Mi A2 is priced at Euros 249, which is around Rs 20,000 on conversion. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Euros 279 (Rs 22,000 approx). The higher-end 4GB RAM+128GB storage option will cost Euro 349, which is nearly Rs 28,000 on conversion. We will have to wait for official India launch to see if the phone comes with a lower price tag in the market.

Xiaomi Mi A1 is available for Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. The phone can be bought in four colour options – black, red, gold, rose gold.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Design and Display

Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a metal unibody design with vertically aligned dual rear cameras. The phone has a bigger 5.99-inch display with a newer 18:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ pixel resolution. In comparison, Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch FHD screen with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio and thick bezels on the sides. The Mi A2 has a 2.5D curved glass design with Gorilla Glass 5 coating. Mi A1 sticks with a metal unibody design with horizontal dual camera setup.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Camera

Xiaomi Mi A2 now has Artificial Intelligence (AI) features at on its dual rear cameras. Mi A2 gets a combination of 12MP primary Sony IMX486 sensor and a secondary 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor. Both the lens have f/1.75 aperture. The secondary 20MP sensor includes a ‘Super Pixel’ technology that the company claims will help with brighter photos. Mi A2 gets a major bump in terms of front camera as well as it ships with a 20MP lens with AI features, including an AI Portrait mode.

Xiaomi Mi A1 has a 12MP wide-angle primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture. The dual rear cameras on Xiaomi Mi A1 is one the best in the price range, as we observed in our review. Perhaps, not the best for low-light photography, but photos taken in bright outdoors are impressive. Mi A1 gets a 5MP front camera.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Processor, Battery and Memory

Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage space. Under the hood, Mi A1 packs the same Snapdragon 625 processor that we saw on this year’s Redmi Note 5. Xiaomi Mi A1 is backed by a bigger 3,080mAh battery, compared to a 3,010mAh one on Mi A2. Xiaomi Mi A1 is available in 4GB RAM+64GB storage option, and the internal space is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Software

Xiaomi Mi A1 and Mi A2 are Android One phones, which means the devices run stock version of Android. The phones do not come with the company’s MIUI OS. Mi A1 was launched with Android 7.1 Nougat, while the Mi A2 ships with the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

